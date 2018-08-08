A manhunt was under way on Wednesday for a Hong Kong man accused of stealing HK$9 million (US$1.15 million) after his boss, a Macau junket operator, told the suspect to withdraw the money and bring it back to the casino hub.

The employer made a police report at 4.45pm on Tuesday after the 53-year-old man, surnamed Ng, went missing with the cash.

Initial information showed that Ng had been instructed by his employer on Sunday to go to a money exchange store on Cheung Sha Wan Road, Cheung Sha Wan to withdraw HK$9 million and bring it back to Macau, according to police.

After losing contact with Ng, the employer came to Hong Kong on Tuesday and went to the store to confirm the cash withdrawal before seeking police help.

The Post understands that the victim is a Macau casino junket operator – a VIP gaming promoter.

Police were told that the employer last contacted Ng over the phone on Monday and was told the money had been withdrawn, according to a law enforcement source.

He said officers would check with the Immigration Department to find out whether the suspect had left the city.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Under a new law that came into force on July 16, anyone, including local residents, carrying more than HK$120,000 in cash or bearer negotiable instruments arriving via one of the city’s 13 control points has to make a written declaration to customs through the red channel. Departing travellers are not required to make declarations unless intercepted by a customs official.

Failure to declare large sums of money could lead to criminal prosecution with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of HK$500,000.

A three-month transition period was granted after the new declaration system was launched. During this period, first-time offenders will be given a written warning instead.