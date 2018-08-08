Police are searching for a gang who attacked an employee of a money exchange shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday night and stole HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) in cash.

The man was about to get into a white seven-seater car outside Far East Mansion on Middle Road at about 7.20pm when a member of the gang attacked him by smashing him over the head with a glass bottle, a police source said.

Other members of the gang grabbed the bag of cash out of the trunk of the car, before fleeing the scene in another vehicle.

Police believe the robbery, which was carried out by three or four suspects, was well planned.

“The shop had arranged a meeting and scheduled to transfer the money to someone else at 7.15pm,” the source said. “So, the robbers must have known about the plan in advance.”

A second employee, who witnessed the robbery, described the trio as non-ethnic Chinese. The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan.

Officers at the scene collected CCTV from nearby businesses and are investigating. So far there is no trace of the suspects and no one has been arrested.

In a high profile case in February, five men were robbed of two suitcases carrying more than 400 million Japanese yen (HK$32 million).

Police arrested three men and recovered the money after intercepting the getaway car on a flyover outside Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing estate in Lai Chi Kok.

Later in the same month, a man had US$50,000 stolen when two men attacked him in the parking structure in Kowloon.