A British banker’s last ditch attempt to appeal against his convictions for brutally murdering two Indonesian women in Hong Kong four years ago was thrown out by the city’s top court on Thursday.

Lawyers for Rurik Jutting, 32, had argued that the former Merrill Lynch banker had been subjected to “substantial and grave injustice” in his high-profile 2016 trial.

The Cambridge graduate took his case to the Court of Final Appeal after the lower appellate court rejected his appeal and refused to certify “a point of law of great and general importance” for the top court’s clarification.

His application for leave on Thursday was heard before justices Roberto Ribeiro, Robert Tang and Joseph Fok.

Jutting had previously declared – before he was sentenced to life imprisonment at maximum security Stanley Prison in November 2016 – that he “cannot and will not” object to the unanimous verdicts returned by the jury for what he did to Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, in his Wan Chai flat between late October and November 2014.

The Briton had tortured Sumarti for three days with “increasingly cruel acts of violence using his belt, sex toys, a pair of pliers and his fists”, until he eventually slit her throat on or around October 27, according to prosecutors. Five days later, he took Seneng back to his flat and cut her throat as well.

Jutting went back on his vow the following May and lodged his first appeal.

There was no dispute that the only issue that arose at trial was that of diminished responsibility, a defence Jutting had relied on after his psychiatrists found that he was suffering from alcohol abuse disorder, substance abuse disorder, sexual sadism disorder and narcissistic personality disorder at the time of the killings.

Jutting’s lawyers argued at the Court of Appeal that his trial judge had misdirected the jury on diminished responsibility and erred in permitting psychiatrists for the prosecution to express their opinions on whether his mental responsibility was substantially impaired at the time.

But the lower appeal court found no merit in such grounds of appeal.