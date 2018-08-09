Two men stole a HK$450,000 (US$57,000) watch and a HK$20,000 gold necklace from a drunk banker who fell asleep on the street in Hong Kong’s busy entertainment district before dawn on Thursday.

Shortly before 3am, a woman witnessed the incident near Energy Plaza on Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui and shouted for help, alerting two male passers-by who gave chase and intercepted one of the suspects. The other man escaped with the valuables.

Initial police investigations showed that the banker – a 37-year-old Hong Kong man – was drunk and sleeping on the walkway outside the building when the two men approached him.

“A female pedestrian saw the two men stealing from the victim. As she shouted for help, the pair fled,” a police source said.

He said two passers-by, both civil servants, stopped one of the suspects after a brief pursuit.

The other suspect fled with a total of HK$470,000 worth of valuables before officers arrived.

Police searched the area, but no other arrests were made.

The suspect on the run was about 40, of medium build and about 1.8 metres tall, police said.

The source said the banker claimed he lost a HK$450,000 Piaget watch and a HK$20,000 gold necklace in the incident but was unfit to give further information.

On Thursday afternoon, the detained suspect, 40, was being held at Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station for questioning and had not been charged.

The incident happened about seven hours after a gang of four robbers attacked a money exchange shop employee in the same district and stole a suitcase carrying HK$10 million.

The two sites are about 800 metres apart. Police are still searching for the four culprits.