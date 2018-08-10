The family of security guard Ng Shung-hei, who was stabbed to death while on duty last Sunday, have accused the government of not offering them any support after his death.

On Friday, members of the 59-year-old water treatment plant employee’s family said no government officials had called to express their condolences, let alone offered to provide any help.

“It’s been five days [since Ng’s death],” his daughter, Ng Sin-ying said. “I’ve called government departments and lots of organisations, but all I’ve got is to ‘wait for further arrangement’.”

She added that she had contacted the Labour Department and the Water Supplies Department several times.

According to the victim’s son-in-law, Chan Kwok-lung, the Labour Department has been telling him that as the victim’s employer had not yet reported the case to the department, there was nothing they could do to proceed with it.

“The Labour Department certainly has the responsibility to investigate whether it can be classified as a case of work casualty,” said Chan Kam-hong, chief director of the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims. “I find the department’s response to the family ridiculous.”

They [the Water Supplies Department] just want to evade our queries

Ng Sin-ying

According to police the victim was allegedly stabbed to death by a colleague after they had an argument. The suspect, who was later charged with one count of murder, appeared in Sha Tin Magistracy on Tuesday. The case has been adjourned to October 30.

The two family members said the victim worked for Federal Management Services Limited, which provides security services for water treatment plants for the Water Supplies Department.

They said Ng had been stationed at Tai Po Tau Water Treatment Works for three years, and was only transferred to Sha Tin Water Treatment Works a week before his death.

On Friday, Chan Kwok-lung said the Water Supplies Department, which outsourced the security works to that company, had called to tell them that the victim’s employer was already “in contact” with the Labour Department.

“[The Water Supplies Department] told me to go to the Labour Department by myself, and claimed that my father-in-law’s case was none of their business because he was working for an outsourced service contractor,” Chan Kwok-lung said.

Ng Sin-ying said the department was shirking its responsibility.

“They just want to evade our queries,” she said. “All I want is an explanation of what happened that day.”

A spokesman for the Labour Department said it had contacted the family members “immediately” after learning about the incident to provide help in matters concerning employees’ compensation and other areas.

The department added it had reminded the victim’s employer of its liability concerning workers who died in work accidents.

The Water Supplies Department has yet responded to questions from the Post, while Federal Management Services could not be reached for comment.