Hong Kong customs officers arrested three men and a woman and seized HK$1.9 million (US$242,000) worth of suspected smuggled dried abalone from two cars at a border checkpoint on Monday morning.

The two Shenzhen-bound vehicles were separately stopped for checks at Man Kam To control point.

“Upon inspection, customs officers found the dried abalone on board the vehicles,” the Customs and Excise Department said in press release.

After confiscating a total of 316kg of dried abalone, customs officers arrested a 32-year-old male driver, a 53-year-old female driver and two male passengers, aged 20 and 49.

A department spokesman said the four suspects had been released on bail pending further investigation. Officers were still looking into whether the two cases were linked.

In Hong Kong, importing or exporting unmanifested cargo carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a HK$1 million fine under the Import and Export Ordinance.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to the customs 24-hour hotline at 2545 6182.