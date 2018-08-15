Hong Kong police have arrested seven men in connection with a HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) robbery that took place in a busy shopping district a week ago.

Five of the suspects were picked up in a series of raids carried out on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Acting Chief Inspector Chan Ka-ying of the Yau Tsim district crime squad said the remaining two men were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

No money was recovered, she said, adding that investigations were ongoing and further arrests were expected.

The robbery occurred on Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, at about 7.15pm last Wednesday after three men withdrew HK$10 million from a money exchanger, put the cash in a suitcase and brought it to their car.

Chan said five men approached the trio, and one robber used a glass bottle to attack one of the victims.

As the trio gave chase to the attacker, the suitcase was taken by two of the gang and loaded into a seven-seater car. The five robbers escaped on foot and the car was driven away by the sixth suspect before police arrived.

At about 10am on Wednesday, one of the suspects, who was hooded and handcuffed, was escorted by police back to the scene to reconstruct the crime.

A police spokesman said one of the seven men, aged 20, had been charged with one count of robbery and would appear in Kowloon City Court on Wednesday afternoon.