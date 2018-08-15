The father of a 21-month-old boy was arrested in Hong Kong on Wednesday after an illegal drug was detected in a urine test on the toddler.

On Wednesday night, police were searching for the child’s mother in connection with the case.

A urine sample collected from the boy tested positive for an illegal drug at a government child health centre at the end of last month, according to a police source. The case was then referred to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for further examination.

Detectives were sent to the hospital around noon on Wednesday when the results of the second test came out and staff called police.

“Results of the test showed the drug Ice was detected in the urine sample collected from the boy,” the source said.

He said the child was now under the hospital’s care.

After inquiries, police arrested the boy’s 25-year-old father on suspicion of ill-treating or neglecting a child. As of 6pm, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

The source said officers from Yau Tsim criminal investigation unit were searching for the mother and looking into the source of the drug.

The father works for an engineering company and the mother is a housewife, the source said.

In Hong Kong, wilfully assaulting, ill-treating or neglecting a child below the age of 16 under one’s care in a manner likely to cause injury carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

According to official statistics, the Social Welfare Department handled 236 cases of child abuse in the first three months of this year. There were 947 reports in the whole of 2017, an increase of 6 per cent from 892 cases in 2016.