A notorious convicted Hong Kong loan shark who inspired crimes leaving top officials in fear was thought to have jumped to his death on Wednesday night, hours after he was bailed in a 100 million yuan (US$14.4 million) investment scam case.

Sunny Wong, formerly known as Wong Kwai-fun, 62, fell from the eighth floor of a multi-storey car park complex, landing near two police officers on patrol at the junction of Temple Street and Market Street in Yau Ma Tei soon after 10.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to nearby Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Law enforcement sources said a suicide note was found at the scene and that initial investigation found nothing suspicious.

Wong had just met a friend in the car park complex, a source said, and after asking the friend to go to a convenience store to buy something, Wong leapt to his death.

The incident happened hours after the merchant accused of involvement in a 100 million yuan investment scam was released on HK$1 million (US$127,000) bail by court on Wednesday afternoon, despite prosecutor’s objections.

Wong and his co-defendant, clerk Wong Wai-kit, 37, were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud following their arrest on Monday.

West Kowloon Court heard the two Wongs were accused of conspiring with others to defraud a man, identified only as X in court documents, into paying 88,000 yuan and HK$880,000 in consultancy fees to Excellent Profit Inc. Prosecutors alleged they had dishonestly stated the company was a financial consultancy firm capable of compiling reports for financing purposes.

They were further said to have dishonestly claimed a loan of 100 million yuan would be arranged for X’s investment project in mainland China, based on the company’s report.

Prosecutors opposed releasing the two men on bail, but the objection was overruled by acting principal magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee.

The elder Wong was released on HK$700,000 cash bail and HK$300,00 surety, while the other was released on HK$300,000 cash bail plus HK$100,000 surety.

Both men were also required to report to police daily, having surrendered their travel documents.

The case is to return to the same court for mention on November 7, pending further investigations.

Sunny Wong and his younger brother were jailed for a massive loan-sharking operation that sparked a series of crimes that left top officials in fear more than two decades ago. A third brother was jailed for his part in a hate campaign aimed at officials he blamed for Sunny Wong’s incarceration. He was convicted of sending poison pen letters to public figures, which led to bodyguards being hired for many of those targeted.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.