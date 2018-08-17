A young girl died instantly in a road traffic accident in Hong Kong during lunchtime on Friday.

The girl, who is believed to be about four years old, and the car collided on Clear Water Bay Road near Pak Shek Wo Village in Sai Kung, soon after 1pm, according to police.

A police spokesman said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The section of the road has been cordoned while police investigate the cause of the incident.

Separately, a car mounted a pavement and hit three passers-by – two women and one man – at the junction of Lok Yeung Street and Aberdeen Main Road in Aberdeen shortly before Noon.

Police said the three injured were taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.