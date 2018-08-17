Baby found in plastic bag inside Hong Kong airport toilet dies in hospital
Case surfaces after cleaning worker finds newborn in arrival hall area
PUBLISHED : Friday, 17 August, 2018, 2:06pm
UPDATED : Friday, 17 August, 2018, 2:06pm
A baby suspected to be a newborn died in hospital after being found in a plastic bag inside a Hong Kong International Airport toilet on Friday, prompting police to launch a criminal investigation.
The case came to light at about 11.53am when a cleaning worker found the baby in a plastic bag inside a female toilet in a restricted area of the airport’s Terminal One arrival hall on Lantau Island, according to police.
A force spokeswoman said the baby was declared dead at North Lantau Hospital.
She added officers were investigating the case.
