Baby found in plastic bag inside Hong Kong airport toilet dies in hospital

Case surfaces after cleaning worker finds newborn in arrival hall area

PUBLISHED : Friday, 17 August, 2018, 2:06pm
UPDATED : Friday, 17 August, 2018, 2:06pm

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

A baby suspected to be a newborn died in hospital after being found in a plastic bag inside a Hong Kong International Airport toilet on Friday, prompting police to launch a criminal investigation.

The case came to light at about 11.53am when a cleaning worker found the baby in a plastic bag inside a female toilet in a restricted area of the airport’s Terminal One arrival hall on Lantau Island, according to police.

A force spokeswoman said the baby was declared dead at North Lantau Hospital.

She added officers were investigating the case.

 

