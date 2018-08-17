A policeman suspended and on bail over indecent assault allegations has been arrested again after being accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in the stairwell of her high-rise home following a “heavy drinking session” in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district.

The 32-year-old detective constable was formerly attached to the Narcotics Bureau.

In May, he was suspended and released on bail following his arrest over allegations he indecently assaulted two girls he had met online. He is out on bail again as investigations into the most recent case continue.

The latest incident will deepen concerns that the force – which for decades has regarded itself as “Asia’s finest” – is facing an integrity crisis with the recent case bringing the total number of arrests this year involving officers to 30.

According to sources, on the night of July 21, the officer went for a drink in Lan Kwai Fong with three women, including the girl, 14. He had met all of them online.

The group “drank heavily”, according to one source, and the detective constable accompanied the 14-year-old girl to her home in a Sha Tin public housing estate. The officer was suspected to have raped the girl in the staircase outside her family home.

When the girl arrived home her mother noticed signs from her dishevelled clothing that she might have been assaulted, at which point the girl told her she “had sex with the man”. The mother then called police.

Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit launched an investigation and the officer was arrested at his home in Kowloon East on Thursday. During the raid on his home, sources said officers discovered the clothes the man wore at the time of the incident.

Separate sources said the same officer had been arrested in May this year on suspicion of indecently assaulting two girls he met online. He was on bail from his arrest in May when the alleged Sha Tin attack took place.

Separately, in the early hours of Friday, an off-duty police constable jumped to his death from a public housing block in Sheung Shui.

Emergency crew were called in when the man, 30, was found unconscious by a security guard outside Choi Wu House at Choi Yuen Estate in Sheung Shui at 2.42am. He was taken to North District Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Initial information showed he jumped from the 11th-floor public corridor of the building, according to police. A suicide note was found in his flat in the same building.

A police source said initial investigation found nothing suspicious but another insider said the officer “was in debt”.

Last month, police Director of Operations Chris Tang Ping-keung revealed that 24 officers were arrested in the first half of the year – compared with only 13 in the same period in 2017 – equivalent to an average of one officer a week. In July, five more anti-triad officers were arrested over allegations they had “staged a crime scene”.

Tang said the force was distressed over the increasing number of arrests among its ranks and vowed zero tolerance for any misconduct by officers.

Police had not responded to inquiries about the cases involving the 32-year-old detective constable at press time.