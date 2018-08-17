Hong Kong’s police force lost three officers on Friday in separate incidents, with one killed in a New Zealand car crash, another dead after passing out while on duty, and a third who fell to his death from his housing block.

On Friday night, a government source confirmed that an off-duty officer, who was in New Zealand with his family, was killed in a traffic accident earlier in the day. Another source said the senior inspector, surnamed Or and in his 30s, was the commander of the miscellaneous inquiries unit in Tai Po police district.

He was the driver of the vehicle, according to the source. New Zealand media reported that two passengers, believed to be Or’s parents, were sent to hospital, with one in serious and the other in moderate condition.

Or’s car was reportedly travelling down the driveway of a private property shortly after 1pm on Oaia Road in Muriwai – which is 42km away from Auckland – when the crash occurred.

Emergency services were called in to free the three trapped victims, but Or died at the scene.

A Hong Kong Immigration Department spokesman said it immediately contacted consular and foreign ministry authorities in New Zealand when they were informed of the incident.

“The Immigration Department has taken the initiative to contact family members of the person involved and provided assistance according to their wishes,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The department will continue to closely liaise with officials, the consulate general and family members.”

One source described Or as a “very good son” who took great care of his parents. The source said Or’s father, in his 60s, suffered from cancer. “He took his father on a holiday before the older man was due for treatment,” the source said.

Or’s wife did not join the trip because she is pregnant.

On the same day, another inspector died in a Hong Kong hospital after he fell unconscious at the government headquarters in Admiralty. He was there to attend a meeting.

The 53-year-old plain-clothes officer, who was attached to the crime wing of police headquarters and set to retire next year, collapsed in one of government blocks on Tim Mei Avenue soon after 4pm. The officer, who was understood to suffer from heart disease, was sent unconscious to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police said initial investigations found nothing suspicious.

Separately, in the early hours of Friday, an off-duty police constable from Tai Po police district’s criminal investigation unit was suspected to have jumped to his death from a public housing block in Sheung Shui, where he lived.

Emergency crew were called in when a security guard found the man, 30, unconscious outside Choi Wu House at Choi Yuen Estate at 2.42am. He was taken to North District Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Initial information showed he jumped from the 11th-floor public corridor of the building, according to police. A suicide note was found in his flat in the same building.

A police source said initial investigation found nothing suspicious. Another source said he was experiencing financial problems from losses in stock investments.

If you or someone you know have suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this