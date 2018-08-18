Fire at Hong Kong public housing estate forces hundreds to evacuate

Firefighters and first responders were called to a Hong Kong public housing estate after a blaze broke out in a flat at about noon Saturday.

Hundreds of residents at Kwong Wai House of Kwong Fuk Estate in Tai Po were evacuated. Some escaped to the block’s rooftop.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The No 1 alarm fire reportedly broke out inside an apartment on a lower floor of the block. The building was later engulfed by black smoke.

A police spokesman said the force had received multiple fire reports at 12.19pm on Saturday. It sent officers to the scene to help in the evacuation.

Firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze as of early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Housing Authority, about 17,200 people live in Kwong Fuk Estate. The public housing development was built in 1983 and consists of eight blocks. It offers 6,200 rental flats in total.