A Hong Kong Disneyland employee died in a traffic accident right outside the theme park on Monday morning – the city’s third road fatality in just four days.

The 50-year-old man, who worked with the park’s Facility Services team, was driving his car along Magic Road near Hollywood Hotel on Lantau Island when the crash took place soon after 7.30am. He was alone in the car.

“The Honda Stream mounted the central divider, slammed into a tree and nearly broke in two,” a police source said.

The driver was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters, after which he was taken unconscious to North Lantau Hospital. He was certified dead shortly before 9am.

The source said police were investigating whether the car had been speeding. The limit on Magic Road is 50km/h, but the site is not a traffic black spot, he said.

The car was towed to a government vehicle plant for examination.

A spokeswoman for Hong Kong Disneyland said staff were saddened by the death and help would be provided to his family.

The incident was the third road fatality in Hong Kong since Friday.

On Saturday, an 83-year-old died in hospital after being hit by a coach on Victoria Road near the junction with Sai Ning Street in Kennedy Town.

Just a day earlier, a four-year-old girl died instantly when she was knocked down by a car on Clear Water Bay Road in Sai Kung.

According to police figures, 82 people died in 62 traffic accidents across the city in the first six months of this year, including a horrific Tai Po bus crash in February that killed 19 and hurt more than 60.