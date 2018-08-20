Hong Kong child pornography suspect has bail request rejected

A Hong Kong theatre director accused of making child pornography that included oral sex with an underage girl was denied bail on Monday.

West Kowloon Court heard that his alleged offences took place between July 2013 and July 30, 2016.

More than two years later, Wong Ka-wai, 37, was brought to court to face charges of making child pornography and indecent conduct towards a child under 16 years of age.

Prosecutors accused Wong of committing an act of gross indecency at an unnamed motel in Tsuen Wan. The victim was identified in court documents only as “X” to protect her identity.

Wong, who lives in Sha Tin, was further accused of taking nude photos and recording videos of oral sex with the girl.

He had applied for bail but the request was on Monday turned down by Acting Principal Magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee.

The case will return to the same court on October 15, pending further police investigations.

Making child pornography is punishable by a HK$2 million (US$255,000) fine and eight years’ imprisonment, while committing an act of gross indecency towards a child is punishable by 10 years in jail.