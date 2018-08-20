A Bentley limousine and three Mercedes-Benz cars were splashed with red paint from plastic bags hurled into a luxury residential estate in Hong Kong on Monday.

Police were called in by a security guard shortly after 6.30am at Falcon Lodge, a compound with five homes along Perkins Road in Jardine’s Lookout.

According to a police spokesman, several plastic bags filled with the paint were thrown into the estate and landed on the cars.

Four vehicles – three Mercedes-Benz and a Bentley – parked outside two houses were splattered with paint.

Before lunchtime, detectives were still at the scene to collect evidence and check surveillance footage.

The incident has been classified as criminal damage. Officers from the Wan Chai criminal investigation unit are handling the case. So far, no one has been arrested.

In Hong Kong, an act of criminal damage carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment under the Crimes Ordinance.