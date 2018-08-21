Hong Kong police are hunting for a local man in his 50s suspected of attacking four people, including two children, with a pair of scissors after he was let into a subdivided flat to use the toilet.

The incident happened late on Monday night. A father, 45, surnamed Wu and his son, 18, both from mainland China and in town for a visit, were among the injured. The other two victims – a two-year-old boy and his three-year-old sister – are Wu’s relatives. The siblings suffered chest and hand injuries respectively.

According to police, the suspect, believed to be aged between 50 and 60, tailed Wu when he was returning to his relative’s home on Shek Kip Mei Street at around 10.23pm.

Sources said the suspect entered the lift with Wu and upon exiting, asked if he could use the toilet in the flat where Wu was staying.

“After entering the flat, the suspect used the toilet, then went to the kitchen and took a pair of scissors to attack the occupants for unknown reasons. He then fled,” a police spokesman said, adding that the man was wearing an orange top at the time.

A police source also said officers received multiple reports of a man wandering the streets nearby with a pair of scissors and muttering to himself.

“We suspect he might be mentally disturbed. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify him,” the source said.

The victims were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. An investigation by the Sham Shui Po crime squad is under way.