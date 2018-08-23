Search for father after three-month-old girl dies in Hong Kong village

A three-month-old girl died after being found unconscious in a village house in northern Hong Kong on Thursday, prompting police to search for her father, who had left her on her own.

The infant was found face down in bed at home in Tung Chan Wai, off San Tin Tsuen Road in Lok Ma Chau, when her mother, aged about 20, returned home at about 12.20pm, according to police. The village is just a short distance from Lok Ma Chau immigration control point.

“The baby girl was certified dead by paramedics at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

A police source said the baby’s father had been at home with her, but had gone by the time his wife returned. Police were looking for him, and the case was being treated as cruelty to a child. By 2pm, no one had been arrested.

A police source said no obvious injuries were found on the baby.