The High Court ruled on Thursday that Hong Kong airport bosses broke security rules when they delivered a bag to then chief executive Leung Chun-ying’s daughter at a boarding gate two years ago.

Mr Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming sided with flight attendant Law Mei-mei, who launched the judicial review over an incident which turned into a political furore for Leung, whose term ended last year. At issue was whether a cabin bag can be taken through security screening without the passenger – in this case, Leung Chung-yan – present.

In a 50-page judgment, Chow declared that decisions made by the Airport Authority and the Aviation Security Company (AVESCO) were contrary to the Hong Kong Aviation Security Programme (HKASP) in force at the time.

Hong Kong Cabin Crew Federation spokeswoman Carol Ng Man-yee said the group – an umbrella group which encompasses Law’s union – was “very pleased” with the court’s ruling and demanded that the Airport Authority and Civil Aviation Authority apologise for going against their safety-first principle in the 2016 incident.

“What would I tell Leung Chun-ying and his wife?” Ng said outside court. “I’d tell everyone the same thing: it’s everyone’s obligation to follow the rules.”

What would I tell Leung Chun-ying and his wife? I’d tell everyone the same thing: it’s everyone’s obligation to follow the rules

Carol Ng, Hong Kong Cabin Crew Federation

The court was previously told that Leung Chung-yan realised she had left behind a bag at the check-in counter, after she had gone through security to board a Cathay Pacific Airways flight on March 27, 2016.

The authority declined to take the bag through because it considered it the airline’s responsibility, while AVESCO said it had no objection to the airline taking the bag.

Eventually, a Cathay Pacific staff member took the bag through X-ray security screening in Leung’s absence and delivered the bag to her at a boarding gate in the early hours of March 28.

At the time, the HKASP stated: “All screening of cabin baggage shall be conducted in the presence of the passenger.”

Law, a member of the executive council of the Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants Association, applied for the judicial review in June 2016. She said she was concerned about whether a flight attendant ought to be allowed or required to take unattended baggage through security screening.

The authority had argued in court that the review was “academic”, because the secretary for security amended the HKASP in 2018.

Cathay Pacific plane hits pole at Rome airport, crushing right wing

Chow accepted that the presence of the passenger at the primary screening of cabin baggage was no longer required under the new version of the cabin baggage screening regulations. But he found that the court still had the jurisdiction to hear and determine the question at issue, as he noted that the target of the amendment was the present litigation.

“The injustice of dismissing the application for judicial review without consideration of its substantive merits simply because the secretary for security has exercised the power to amend the relevant regulations after the event would be stark,” Chow wrote.

When interpreting the original HKASP, Chow said the court should favour a construction of it which best promotes aviation security, and enhances the smooth and efficient operation of the screening process.

He concluded it was clear that the presence of the passenger was required at the X-ray security screening of a cabin bag, given the HKASP’s objective was “to protect the safety, regularity and efficiency of international civil aviation in Hong Kong”.

And he further pointed out that the presence of the passenger would facilitate the smooth and efficient operation of the screening, since officers could then immediately conduct a secondary screening, while passengers can address queries relating to any suspicious items found, saving the trouble of having to find the passenger concerned.

Ng called for reinstatement of the old security rules, citing safety reasons.