About 40 residents had to be evacuated from a block of flats where an electricity meter room burst into flames, billowing dense smoke on Monday.

A total of 11 fire engines and six ambulances were sent to the scene at 2.08pm when the ground-floor meter caught fire at the Man Yuen Building on Man Wai Street, Yau Ma Tei.

A spokesman for the fire service said from the ground floor to the second floor of the building were evacuated.

Police received a lot of calls from residents for help as thick smoke billowed from the burning meter and filled the staircases.

Firefighters doused the flames at 2.34pm. The spokesman said at 3pm that officers were still at the scene, investigating the cause of the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said an elderly man suffered scratches to his hand and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment. She said several others complained of feeling unwell after inhaling smoke and were treated at the scene.

She said the section of Man Wai Street and the junction of Man Sing Street and Man Yuen Street were closed to traffic.