Police have stepped up patrols and launched a citywide search for two attackers who injured a mainland Chinese visitor queuing for more than a week to buy tickets for concerts by Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah.

The man arrived in Hong Kong on a visitor’s permit for sightseeing, but police sources said he spent every day queuing for tickets before he was hurt in a predawn knife attack over the weekend.

It was the second incident involving a scramble for concert tickets in three weeks.

Initial investigation showed the 58-year-old man, surnamed Zheng, arrived from the mainland on August 18 and started queuing outside the ticket office at Youth Square on Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan, according to one source. He was second in the queue.

However, the source said the man was not there to buy tickets for himself, his family or friends.

“Investigators were told he was helping others queue until Sunday when someone was to come and take over from him,” he said.

Ticket sales start on Tuesday next week.

The source said the man did not reveal whether he helped ticket scalpers to queue or if he was paid.

The attack happened soon after 4am on Sunday, just hours before someone was set to take over from him. Investigations showed two Chinese men, thought to be aged between 20 and 30, arrived in a taxi, according to another source.

“One of them punched the victim and the other attacked him with a knife,” the source said.

The pair then jumped back into the taxi which sped away before police arrived.

The first in line, a Hong Kong man, was not in the queue at the time and several people behind the victim were unhurt.

The man was injured in the right arm and taken conscious to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment. Detectives from Eastern district criminal investigation unit are handling the case. No one has been arrested.

The incident follows one on August 6, in which a 26-year-old man was injured in a knife attack while queuing to buy tickets for a concert by Singaporean singer J J Lin.

A police source said the latest attack had prompted the force to step up patrols around the Chai Wan ticket office while a citywide search for the two assailants was under way.

Another source said police had kept contact with related parties, maintained regular patrols at other ticket offices, and would stop and question those acting suspiciously.

Hours after the attack, singer and film star Lau posted a video clip on Facebook calling on police to step up patrols and asking his fans to stay safe.

Saying he was very saddened after learning of the incident, he added: “While queuing to buy tickets, if you feel your safety is at risk, please make a report to police immediately.”

Concerts for the My Love Andy Lau World Tour – Hong Kong will run for 20 days from December 15 to January 3 at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Tickets range from HK$380 to HK$980. Some tickets were sold through priority booking for credit card users on August 15.

A ticket for his concert in zone A near the stage trades from HK$2,668 to HK$38,800 on one online resale platform.

An outcry over scalping erupted earlier this year after tickets for some popular shows were snapped up and resold for as much as nearly 20 times the original price. In April, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said officials would consider making ticket scalping a criminal offence at government venues.

According to the Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance, scalping is a criminal offence at private venues and carries a fine of HK$2,000. However, the ordinance does not apply to facilities run by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, such as the Hong Kong Coliseum.