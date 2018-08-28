A member of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council was arrested on Tuesday over the murder of his wife, a police source revealed.

Associate professor Cheung Kie-chung of HKU’s department of mechanical engineering was arrested after the decomposing body of his 52-year-old wife was found in a suitcase in his office at Haking Wong Building on Pokfulam Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The suitcase had been placed inside a wooden box.

An initial examination showed the woman had been dead for days, a source said.

The case came to light after Cheung reported his wife missing on August 20. Police were told his wife left their home at Wei Lun Hall – one of the residential halls on campus – on Sassoon Road in Pok Fu Lam following a dispute between them.

Cheung is the warden of the hall where he lives with his family including his son and daughter.

Officers grew suspicious after CCTV footage did not show his wife leaving the building.

There is nothing to worry about. I apologise for the anxiety that this has cause

Cheung Kie-chung, in email to HKU hall residents

Detectives from the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit took over the case and found the wooden box had been moved out of the building, the source said.

After days of investigation, officers raided the professor’s office and found the body on Tuesday afternoon. Cheung was then arrested.

Another source said no obvious wounds were found on the body and that an autopsy was likely to be carried out.

The couple’s children told police they did not notice any relationship problems between their parents, the source added, noting officers were still investigating the motive behind the killing.

A source at the university who declined to be named said Cheung had been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife over a family dispute.

On Tuesday night, Cheung was being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Investigators believed Cheung’s wife was killed at their home.

In an email sent to hall residents on Monday, Cheung said: “You may have noticed the presence of police officers in [the hall] and the surrounding areas in the past few days. They are here to investigate a missing person case involving my family. There is nothing to worry about among the students. I apologise for the anxiety that this has cause.”

Cheung is also the vice-chairman of the university’s Academic Staff Association.

Felix Ng Kwok-yan, a fellow association member, expressed surprise over the news.

“I have never heard about any family dispute,” Ng told the Post. “I don’t believe he would do anything like this.”

Ng said the association would arrange for lawyers to try to get in touch with the engineering professor.

Cheung has become known as an outspoken advocate for academic freedom. His re-election in 2016 to the university’s governing council was widely celebrated. He is due to exit the post in December.

When the council rejected promoting former law school dean Professor Johannes Chan Man-mun to the position of pro-vice-chancellor in September 2015 – a move widely suspected as retaliation against Chan’s liberal stance – Cheung was one of the council’s few members to criticise the decision.

He was also understood to have defended Billy Fung Jing-en, a former student union president, after Fung disclosed discussions from a confidential council meeting in which the body decided to reject Chan’s promotion.