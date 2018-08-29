A Malaysian professor accused of murdering his wife and daughter with a gas-filled yoga ball urged police not to get his lover involved in their investigation, a Hong Kong court heard on Wednesday.

Khaw Kim-sun, 53, who denied two counts of murder, is standing trial at the High Court for killing his wife Wong Siew-fung, 47, and daughter, Lily Khaw Li-ling, 16, on May 22, 2015, with carbon monoxide he bought for an experiment the prosecutors said he had set up as a ruse.

The murder trial has heard that his lover, Shara Lee – who was Khaw’s student as well as his children’s Chinese-language tutor – had taken part in the experiment.

On Wednesday, however, the court heard that in 2016 when police arrested Khaw, he played down his lover’s role in the incidents.

“I can vouch that she has got nothing to do with this investigation or this incident,” the associate professor at Chinese University said in a video interview with police played for the jury on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said that Khaw, also a specialist in anaesthesiology at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, conducted two experiments on rabbits as a pretext to acquire the carbon monoxide days before he allegedly murdered his wife and daughter.

I can vouch that she has got nothing to do with this investigation or this incident

Khaw Kim-sun, referring to Shara Lee

Dick Chow Ho-kiu, an assistant professor who helped Khaw carry out the experiments, earlier testified that Lee had arrived and stayed briefly towards the end of them. One took place on May 20, two days before the pair’s death, when Chow saw Khaw fill up two yoga balls with carbon monoxide.

In the video interview, Khaw initially said Lee had “never been involved in, nor … been to the laboratory”.

But when the detective told him she was indeed present, Khaw said it had “been a long time” since the incident.

“Even if she was there, she was only there for like 10, 15 minutes,” the professor added.

Khaw later said in the interview Lee did not have a “full role” in the experiment in that she was only involved in data analysis and plotting graphs.

“I was very distressed that you locked her up in the police station,” he said, revealing for the first time that police had detained her.

Khaw testified that he met Lee, an assistant professor at Polytechnic University, in about 2010. His eldest daughter, Khaw May-ling, testified earlier that she began tutoring them between 2003 and 2004.

The defendant said he and Lee began to date in 2013 after his relationship with his wife deteriorated.

Prosecutors have said they believed Khaw had orchestrated a “deliberate and calculated” plot in ordering carbon monoxide through his university office and claiming it was for research purposes.

They contend he filled the yoga ball with the toxic gas before unplugging it and leaving it inside his wife’s Mini Cooper. It was later discovered inside the car, deflated, along with the bodies of Wong and Lily Khaw, at the Sai O Village bus stop in Ma On Shan.

The trial continues before Mrs Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling.