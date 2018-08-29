A University of Hong Kong professor arrested after his wife’s body was found in a suitcase in his office on Tuesday was charged with one count of murder on Wednesday evening.

Associate professor Cheung Kie-chung from HKU’s department of mechanical engineering would face the murder charge in Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho on Thursday, according to police.

Cheung, 53, reported his wife missing on August 20 saying she was last seen in the small hours of August 17, police said.

He was arrested when police found a dead body inside a wooden box in his office in Haking Wong Building on HKU’s Pokfulam Road campus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a postmortem examination would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.