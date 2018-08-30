The university professor whose wife’s corpse was found in his office will be put on suicide watch in jail, a court heard on Thursday, as he made his first appearance in the dock to face a murder charge.

Associate professor Cheung Kie-chung, 53, a member of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council, did not make a plea or apply for bail. Magistrate Li Chi-ho ordered he be held in custody until the next hearing, on November 22, given the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Prosecutors applied for a “special watch by the Correctional Services Department, as the defendant claimed to feel suicidal”. Li granted it.



Cheung was charged with murdering Chan Wai-man at his home in Wei Lun Hall on Sassoon Road, Pok Fu Lam, on August 17. Chan was understood to be his wife, and Cheung is the warden of the hall, where he lived with her, their daughter and their son.

Cheung reported his wife missing on August 20. She was last seen on August 17, at the building.

Cheung was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a police raid on his office in the Haking Wong Building on HKU’s Pokfulam Road campus, about a four-minute drive from Wei Lun Hall.

Investigators there uncovered a woman’s body in a suitcase stashed in a wooden box. The cause of death was still to be determined, pending a postmortem examination.

Cheung was understood to have exercised his right to remain silent during a day of questioning since his arrest.

Dressed in a beige Gap hoodie, looking calm with hands crossed, he listened to the charges during Thursday’s hearing at Eastern Court, and said he understood them.

William Cheung Sing-wai, chairman of the HKU Academic Staff Association – of which Cheung was a vice-chairman – was at the hearing to support Cheung, along with other association committee members.

Cheung’s arrest rocked the university community, particularly given his multiple terms as a member of HKU’s governing council.

Addressing incoming students at Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, HKU’s new vice chancellor Zhang Xiang referred to the incident – without naming it specifically – as a “tragedy”, but promised the university would offer support to students and staff.

Under university policy, Cheung could lose his teaching position if convicted.