A police officer fired a shot while trying to stop a BMW car being driven at him in northern Hong Kong on Thursday.

The bullet hit the left side of the silver-grey BMW but it was not known if anyone in the vehicle was injured, according to a police source.

After being hit, the car sped away along Lam Kam Road heading towards Sha Tin, the source said.

The BMW was later found abandoned on Island House Lane at Kwong Fuk Estate in Tai Po.

Police said initial information showed three men had jumped out of the car and fled before officers arrived. No one has been arrested.

The incident happened at Lam Kam Road Interchange at the junction of Fanling Highway and Lam Kam Road in Tai Po at about 1.45pm following a car chase from Fanling, police said.

The chase occurred after police received information about a stolen van.

According to initial information, a delivery van that was earlier reported stolen was spotted in Fanling at about 1.30pm, police said. An employee of the van owner called police.

When the employee approached the van, it sped away. He jumped into his own delivery van and gave chase. He also called police. After a 5km high-speed pursuit from Fanling to the interchange in Tai Po, police intercepted the stolen van.

The driver of the stolen van jumped out and fled on foot.

A sergeant from the Emergency Unit ran from a police van involved in the pursuit. He chased the suspect who was seen getting into the BMW, which was believed to have come to pick him up, the source said.

The sergeant fired one shot as the BMW was heading toward him, the source said. The sergeant was not injured in the incident.

It was the second incident in a month in which a police officer discharged their weapon. On July 31, a suspected triad member was wounded when a policeman fired two shots at a car being driven at him and another officer during a sting operation in Tuen Mun.