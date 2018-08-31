A former deputy economic development minister and husband of a serving high-ranking official was charged with bribery on Friday in connection with a HK$510,000 property deal.

Wilson Fung Wing-yip, 55, the former deputy secretary for Economic Development and Labour, faces two charges of accepting an advantage after the city’s anti-corruption agency accused him of accepting the money from businesswoman Chan Ung-jok in 2004.

The husband of Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee, the head of the Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office, Wilson Fung was said to have received half a million dollars from Chan, 62, who at the time was director and shareholder of Helicopters Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Express Airways Limited and Heli Express Limited.

According to the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Wilson Fung, who was also the head of the Aviation Division of the Economic Development and Labour Bureau in 2004, was responsible for air service negotiations, designation of carriers and allocation of air traffic rights.

He is still the executive director of the Airport Authority’s Corporate Development, a post he has held since August 2010. On Friday, the authority suspended Wilson Fung with immediate effect.

Chan, meanwhile, has been charged with offering an advantage to a public servant, and the pair will appear in the Eastern Magistracy next Tuesday for transfer to the District Court for plea.

“One of the charges alleges that on or about September 28, 2004, Wilson Fung, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, accepted from Chan a sum of HK$510,000 as a reward for being or remaining favourably disposed to her or the three companies controlled by her or related to her,” the agency said in a statement.

The sum was said to be the initial deposit money for the purchase of a property in Robinson Road, Mid-Levels.

The remaining charge accused Wilson Fung of failing to declare to the government his acceptance of the money, and also the possible conflict of interest in connection with his handling and processing of various applications by the three companies controlled by, or related to, Chan.

He was also said to have failed to abstain from related deliberations and decision making.

“According to the legal advice, there is insufficient evidence to prefer prosecution against other people involved in the investigation,” the agency added.

Wilson Fung and Chan were released on bail.