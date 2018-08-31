The amount of carbon monoxide which killed a Malaysian professor’s wife and daughter, and which he allegedly placed inside a yoga ball in the boot to kill them, could have been at least 35 times the dangerous level, a forensic scientist told court on Friday.

Government chemist Wong Koon-hung ran simulations of the leak, and said that at one point during his experiment the concentration of carbon monoxide in the car went beyond 7,000 parts per million (ppm). He said any reading of more than 200ppm would be dangerous.

Khaw Kim Sun, 53, is standing trial at the High Court. He is accused of placing the ball, leaking the noxious gas, in the boot of the car which his wife Wong Siew Fing, 47, and daughter Lily Khaw Li Ling, 16, were in on May 22, 2015.

They died of carbon monoxide poisoning, leaving Khaw Kim Sun, an associate professor in anaesthesiology at Chinese University, to fend off two murder charges, which he denies.

On Friday, Wong said he conducted a series of tests in 2016 on the same grey yoga ball and yellow Mini Cooper that Khaw was accused of using. He said he found no trace of the potentially deadly gas inside the ball, before the simulations.

Wong said the experiments, and the amount of the gas released, required a heavy-duty carbon monoxide detector, as a normal monitor can trace no more than 1,000ppm of the gas.

“It’s extremely rare we come across this kind of concentration,” he said.

In three of the experiments, he set up simulations in accordance with the allegations against Khaw. He placed a yoga ball containing carbon monoxide into the Mini Cooper’s boot, before removing its plug and closing the car doors.

One experiment, which lasted five hours, picked up a reading of more than 7,000ppm of carbon monoxide inside the car after the gas had leaked for about 15 minutes.

Wong could only say it was more than 7,000ppm, because the amount in the air after 155 minutes was beyond what the monitor could measure.

Wong also recounted how the yoga ball, 58cm in diameter, deflated slowly, in a way that he likened to a souffle, rather than a balloon.

He noted that when he placed the ball inside the vehicle it could only be inflated to about three-quarters of its full size or it would not fit.

Prosecutors have said they believed Khaw, who was having an affair with his student, Shara Lee, at the time, had orchestrated a “deliberate and calculated” plot in ordering carbon monoxide through his university office and claiming it was for research purposes.

He ended up, they said, using it to murder Wong and their daughter, whose bodies were found inside the car, at the Sai O Village bus stop in Ma On Shan.

Khaw said his daughter used the yoga ball to commit suicide.

The trial continues before Mrs Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling.