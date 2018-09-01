Two people were sent unconscious to hospital on Saturday while about 100 were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Tin Shui Wai public housing estate in Hong Kong.

The blaze, reported by a woman at 1.36pm, occurred in a flat on the 38th-floor of Heng Lok House in Tin Heng Estate. The woman claimed she was trapped along with two men in the burning home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a man unconscious at the lift lobby and the woman, passed out at a staircase.

They were both sent to Tin Shui Wai Hospital, with the woman later transferred to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long.

Around 100 people were evacuated from the building and the fire was put out at 2.45pm.

Information on the third person remained unclear. According to media reports, rescuers were still searching for the man.