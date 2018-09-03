The Catholic Church strengthened security at one of its cemeteries in Hong Kong on Monday after 85 niches holding funeral urns were vandalised, while worried families flocked to the site to see if their ancestors’ resting places had been affected.

A security guard patrolling St Raphael’s Catholic Cemetery on Ching Cheung Road, Cheung Sha Wan discovered the damage and called police at 12.30pm on Sunday.

No urns were stolen in the incident, according to a police source.

“It appeared only the niches’ marble sealing slabs were broken, but no property was stolen,” he said.

The source said police did not know what might have prompted the vandalism, and no one had been arrested.

On Monday, staff at St Raphael’s, one of five Catholic cemeteries run by the diocese in the city, began taking pictures of the broken niches, while using black plastic bags to temporarily cover the damage and prevent water from getting in.

Phyllis Nip, who arrived to check her father’s niche, criticised the lack of security and said staff should have provided more information to concerned family members.

“There is definitely not enough security here,” the 40-year-old said. “I have called many times this morning but no one answered. A morning should be enough for them to at least work out which niches were broken.”

Fortunately for Nip her father’s niche was not one of the 85 vandalised – damage she still does not understand.

“I don’t understand why people would attack the deceased,” she said. “I was so worried that I came alone during lunchtime. They should install more CCTV [cameras] around to monitor.”

Reverend Dominic Chan Chi-ming, the vicar general of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese, said that in response to the incident more security guards would patrol the cemetery at night.

Fung Yat-ming, communications chief of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese, added: “Colleagues at St Raphael’s Catholic Cemetery are working hard to check all the niches and put together a list of niches damaged.

“When the list is done, colleagues will contact family of the affected/damaged niches.”

Lisa Chung also visited the site to see if her husband’s urn had been disturbed.

“I saw the news last night and immediately came today,” she said. “I was so worried that I couldn’t sleep the whole night. Luckily, it’s not broken, God bless.”

The 73-year-old said she went to the office when she first arrived at the cemetery, and was asked by staff to take a picture if the niche was broken.

Yau Lau-kam, whose mother’s ashes have been interred at the cemetery for 20 years, said while there were security cameras on the premises, he did not think the culprit would be arrested.

“I don’t think cameras will work because it’s too spacious here,” he said.

A 65-year-old man, surnamed Tsang, called for the installation of more security cameras.

“I have five to six relatives buried here,” he said. “I came after hearing the news. There should be more security. It is perhaps someone who was looking for valuables.”

Additional reporting by Clifford Lo