A Hong Kong policeman drew his gun on a street gang to stop a knife attack against three asylum seekers from India in the early hours of Wednesday.

The predawn violence ended with the group of six knife-wielding men fleeing in two cars, police said.

A citywide search for the attackers then got under way, but as of midday on Wednesday none had been found, according to a police spokeswoman.

The confrontation took place on Cheung Sha Wan Road near the junction with Pei Ho Street in Sham Shui Po at about 12.45am. The spot is less than 500 metres from Sham Shui Po Police Station.

A police source said the three male victims had been drinking and chatting outside a games centre before the incident.

“All of a sudden, six men rushed out and attacked the victims, without saying a word,” the source said.

One of the victims, 25, managed to run a short distance but fell on Cheung Sha Wan Road, where he too was attacked.

Officers from the Kowloon West Emergency Unit were first on the scene.

“After verbal warnings were ignored, a constable drew his gun, ordering them to drop their weapons,” the source said.

The attackers then dumped the knives on the floor but ran off and jumped into two cars which sped away. Police mounted a search, but no arrests were made.

The victim who fell on Cheung Sha Wan Road suffered knife wounds to the arms, thighs and back, and was found lying in a pool of blood on the carriageway.

He was bandaged up by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok for treatment.

Officers said the other two victims, aged 23 and 34, were injured in the arms and back and were taken conscious to nearby Caritas Medical Centre. The younger man was discharged before lunchtime. The 34-year-old man was in a stable condition.

Police were investigating the motive for the attack. Officers from Sham Shui Po’s anti-triad squad were handling the case.

Citywide, the police force handled 509 reports of wounding in the first six months of this year, which was a 10.4 per cent rise on the 461 in the same period last year.