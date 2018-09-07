Thirteen pro-democracy activists jailed over an “extremely violent” 2014 protest against development in the New Territories were freed on Friday, after Hong Kong’s top court granted their appeal on the grounds of grave injustice.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li announced the Court of Final Appeal’s decision immediately after defence lawyers had completed arguments on whether the defendants had been subject to “substantial and grave injustice”, when the lower appellate court replaced their community service orders with jail terms of up to 13 months.

“The appeal is allowed, the sentences are set aside,” Ma said.

Loud cheers and applause erupted as soon as the activists emerged from the dock to greet their families and friends, who filled the courtroom and its side chamber to watch.

All 13 men and women had been convicted of unlawful assembly, punishable by three years in prison, for charging at the Legco complex in a violent manner, with the intent to enter the building on June 13, 2014.

At the time lawmakers were debating a controversial government development project in the northeast New Territories.

Damage to the facilities cost more than HK$400,000 in repairs, and a security guard needed 85 days of sick leave in the aftermath.

Trial magistrate Jason Wan Siu-ming found the group guilty in February 2016, and sentenced the activists to between 120 and 150 hours of community service.

But, the Court of Appeal sided with the government in a sentencing review, and imposed custodial terms in August last year, after finding jail was the only option.

One of the activists, League of Social Democrats vice-chairman Raphael Wong Ho-ming, said the group were happy and excited by the top court’s “reasonable judgment”.

However, he disagreed with Ma’s description of the protest as “extremely violent”, and countered: “We call it force, not violence, because we have no intention, we have no intention at all, to hurt anybody.”

Wong also maintained their opposition to developing the northeast New Territories, but acknowledged there was a need to revise their future strategy.

“We have to be well-organised and well-disciplined in the [social] movement later on,” Wong said.

Beside him stood activist Ho Kit-wang, who later cried outside court.

The activists have been remanded in jail for 100 to 134 days, on top of serving their community service.

Their case is closely linked with the bittersweet court victory won by student leaders Joshua Wong Chi-fung, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Alex Chow Yong-kang last month, as their sentences were similarly strengthened by the Court of Appeal following the government’s successful review of their initial non-custodial sentences last August.

The Court of Final Appeal quashed the trio’s jail terms and endorsed the lower appellate court’s new sentencing guidelines that push for heavier punishments in cases of violent unlawful assemblies, but ruled that it should not be applied retrospectively.

In a similar vein, Ma on Friday observed that the Court of Appeal had applied its new guidelines in the present case and questioned how the judges had arrived at their sentence.

“It’s difficult to see how the court can get to 15 months as a starting point [of sentence],” Ma said.

“I accept that,” the director of public prosecutions David Leung Cheuk-yin SC replied.

But prosecutors maintained that it was right for the Court of Appeal to hand out jail terms because they were “the only appropriate sentence” given the aggravating features that included the protesters storming into Legislative Council while it was in session.

Alongside Wong and Ho, the other activists who were released are: Leung Hiu-yeung, Lau Kwok-leung, Leung Wing-lai, Ivan Lam Long-yin, Chu Wai-chung, Wong Kan-yuen, Kole Chow Koot-yin, Yim Man-wa, Billy Chiu Hin-chung, Kwok Yiu-cheong, and Chan Pak-shan.