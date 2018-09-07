A Malaysian professor accused of murdering his wife and daughter with a gas-filled yoga ball was described by his friend as a devoted family man who is “very clever”, a court heard on Friday.

Khaw Kim Sun, who is standing trial for the murder of Wong Siew Fing, 47, and his 16-year-old daughter Lily Khaw Li Ling in 2015, is also someone “who knows how to take care of things,” Dr Victor Cheong Mun Khan told the High Court.

Cheong, a plastic surgeon, offered the portrayal of his former colleague as he testified in the defence of the associate professor from Chinese University.

The plastic surgeon, also Malaysian, painted Khaw as someone who was devoted to his family, despite knowing Khaw had cheated on his wife.

“He seems to be a man who is very well controlled in his demeanour and temper, and in the way he conducts himself,” Cheong added, saying he had never seen Khaw lose his temper.

“He’s a very clever man who knows a lot, and he knows how to take care of things.”

Khaw, 53, has denied killing Wong and Lily, who were found unresponsive in Wong’s Mini Cooper on May 22, 2015. There were later found to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prosecutors have said that in a “deliberate and calculated” murder plot, Khaw, a doctor at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, placed a yoga ball leaking carbon monoxide in the car.

The allegations were set against the backdrop of an affair the professor was having with his student, Shara Lee, at the time.

Cheong said he discovered in 2007 that Khaw and his wife were no longer as intimate, and that Wong had found out about it in 2013 from friends during a party at the couple’s holiday home.

He said Khaw later admitted cheating on his wife with Lee, who started out by teaching his children Chinese. The friendship later turned romantic, Khaw told him.

During the trial, the court has heard Khaw acquired the carbon monoxide for research purposes at the university, and subsequently took it home in a yoga ball with the intention of poisoning the rats he said were causing problems at the family’s three-storey village house in Sai Kung.

While the prosecutors argued the gas went on to form part of the murder plot, Khaw claimed his daughter, Lily, who knew about the yoga ball, used it to commit suicide.

On Friday, Cheong called Lily a “cheerful and happy” girl.

The trial continues before Mrs Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling.