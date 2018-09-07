Two men ended up grappling on the rails of a Hong Kong subway line on Friday, after getting into a fight and falling off the platform edge.

Police arrested the pair at Sha Tin MTR station for fighting in public. One of them, surnamed Yeung, was 65. His opponent, surnamed Ko, was 44.

The pair got into an argument inside a train carriage and started fighting, according to the police, who received a call from the rail operator at 6.32pm.

The force said the two continued to fight when they got off the train and accidentally fell onto the tracks.

An MTR spokesman said staff immediately pressed the emergency button to stop trains entering the station, adding that the fight disrupted services for about three minutes.



A video emerged online showing Ko and Yeung climbing back onto the platform with the help of a passer-by and an MTR worker. Both of the fighters were injured.