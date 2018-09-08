NewsHong KongLaw and Crime
image

Hong Kong police

Explosion at Hong Kong police station

Firefighters probe cause of blast, thought to have come from a water heater

Clifford Lo Kanis Leung

An explosion happened at a Hong Kong police station on Friday night, spraying shattered glass from the building and into the street below.

Sources said the blast at Hung Hom Police Station was strong, sending a ventilation fan and debris across Princess Margaret Road, a dual carriageway.

It seemed no one had been injured.

Police sources said the explosion happened inside a washroom with bathing facilities on the building’s 11th floor.

Just after midnight, firefighters were conducting checks at the scene. The blast was thought to have been caused by a water heater.

 

