Hong Kong transport operator KMB is looking into spending at least HK$200 million (US$25.5 million) to install seat belts on more than 1,000 existing buses, with government officials being “positive” about subsidising the upgrades, a panel heard on Wednesday.

The Independent Review Committee on Hong Kong’s Franchised Bus Service, formed after a fatal bus accident involving a KMB double-decker that toppled in Tai Po resulting in 19 deaths in February, had resumed hearing statements from company representatives after a month-long break.

The panel was told that KMB had been looking into installing seat belts on more than 1,000 double-deckers running long-haul routes. While newer buses came with seat belts on all seats, the same was not true for older double-deckers, they said.

According to a Transport Department guideline dated 2012, seat belts are required only for exposed seats and seats on the first row on the upper deck.

KMB representatives estimated the cost to upgrade each old bus at about HK$200,000, meaning the cost of equipping more than 1,000 buses would exceed HK$200 million.

Chairman Norman Leung Nai-pang said he had recently met transport officials, including Permanent Secretary for Transport and Housing Joseph Lai Yee-tak, and that they were positive about subsidising the upgrade.

KMB managing director Roger Lee Chak-cheong said cost was not the company’s main concern.

“Traffic accidents are more costly than any device we install [on buses],” Lee said.

During the same hearing, Lee said the company had been testing a device designed to prevent drivers from falling asleep since June.

The Australian-made device was currently installed on four buses, and feedback from drivers had been positive, he added.

According to information submitted by KMB, the machine uses “advanced infrared sensors” and image processing technology to track the drivers’ eye and head movements, as well as their facial expressions, to identify fatigue or distraction.

If the driver falls asleep or uses a mobile device, an audio warning sounds and the driver’s seat vibrates.

Lee admitted the device might not be suitable for road conditions in Hong Kong, which require drivers to turn their heads frequently. False alarms triggered this way might disturb drivers, he said.

KMB representatives told the committee that tests would continue, and the company was considering buying more devices to enlarge the scope of the trial.

KMB unionist Kwok Chi-shing, who attended the Wednesday hearing, told the Post that most drivers were against the use of the device.

While he was not involved in the testing, Kwok said, he had been told that the vibration in the seat was strong, and he was worried that drivers might be injured.