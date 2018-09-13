An elderly woman was killed and four people were injured after a bus crashed into a taxi in a busy Hong Kong district on Thursday during the morning rush hour.

Police received a report at 8.14am on the incident in Tsim Sha Tsui, at the junction of Nathan Road and Mody Road.

An elderly woman, who was a passenger on bus route 87D headed to Hung Hom from Ma On Shan, was found unconscious at the scene and sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She was later certified dead.

Others hurt included two female bus passengers. The bus driver and taxi driver also suffered injuries.

The taxi was turning into Mody Road from Nathan Road when the bus rammed it from behind, forcing the vehicle into railings.