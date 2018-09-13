Hong Kong’s police chief Stephen Lo Wai-chung has had his contract extended for another year, despite the fact he will reach the mandatory retirement age in November.

The government announced the move on Thursday, and said the decision had been made to ensure a “smooth transition” of power within the force, even though Lo’s replacement is yet to be named.

The police chief turns 57 on November 19, but his No 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Alan Lau Yip-shing, will also be the same age later this year, meaning he too, will step down. Both men joined the force 34 years ago.

“The purpose of granting commissioner Lo an extension of service is to facilitate a smooth transition of the senior management of the police force,” a government spokesman said.

A police source said extending Lo’s term was a “reasonable” move by the force, as it could then install a new and younger head next year, giving that person longer in charge.

By keeping Lo in place for another year, the new deputy commissioner to replace Lau would also have one year to settle in, the source said.

But, the new person is unlikely to be the force’s highest ranking female officer to date, who is now third in command.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Winnie Chiu Wai-yin, is 56 this year and will reach retirement age next year. She was promoted to her post last year.

Term extensions in the force have taken place before, with former deputy commissioner Chau Kwok-leung’s term extended for 14 months until last July to “meet operational needs”.

Lo has been in the force since graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in social sciences. He became Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in 2013, and was promoted to the top job two years later.

The city’s 30,000-strong force has generally been seen as professional and effective, with the city’s crime rate among the world’s lowest. But, with heightened activism resulting in clashes with police during the 2014 Occupy protests for greater democracy, there are growing concerns over the force becoming more politicised, as their job to maintain peace gets more challenging.

Pro-democracy camp lawmaker Au Nok-hin, who is the convenor of the police monitoring group under the Civil Human Rights Front, said he wanted the next police chief to correct what he described as “an unhealthy trend”.

Au said during Lo’s term, the police were seen using foul language during a union gathering of the Junior Police Officers’ Association, to which two-thirds of the force belongs.



Lo seems to have allowed such behaviour, Au claimed.

“Society wants police to be accountable, and not for irrational voices within the force to be tolerated,” Au said.