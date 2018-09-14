Hong Kong police launched a citywide manhunt on Friday for two thieves who threatened two Indonesian domestic helpers at knifepoint during a terrifying home invasion in an upscale neighbourhood.

The robbers, who left the two women tied up in the basement, escaped with two mobile phones and about HK$83,000 (US$10,000) in cash from a three-storey sea view house on Tai Tam Road, Stanley.

The residents, a 74-year-old doctor and his wife, were out for dinner during the ordeal, which occurred about 7.30pm on Thursday, and began when one of the helpers, aged 43, went to put a bag of rubbish outside the house.

According to a police source, one of the robbers threatened her with a fruit knife forced her back into the house. The other helper, aged 42, was grabbed when she came out of the bathroom.

“The two helpers were bound with tape at knifepoint,” the source said. “The pair were guarded by one of the culprits in the basement, while the other ransacked the house.”

He said the culprits remained in the house for about half an hour before fleeing with HK$60,000, and 20,000 yuan (HK$22,900), along with two mobile phones worth about HK$2,800.

The two helpers later managed to untie themselves and called the owners, who returned home and called the police shortly before 11pm.

Police said the cash was stolen from a second-floor bedroom where drawers were prised open, and the two mobile phones belonged to the helpers. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers scouted the area with the help of a police tracking dog, but no arrests were made.

According to police, the two robbers are Chinese men and wore face masks and hats during the raid.

The police source said home invasions such as this were rare in Hong Kong, and police are treating this case seriously.

Police handled 82 reports of robbery across the city in the first six months of this year, down 8.9 per cent from 90 in the same period last year.