A four-year-old Hong Kong girl and her aunt were fighting for their lives in hospital in Australia on Monday after the pair and the girl’s parents were struck by a car in north-western Sydney on Sunday night.

Australian police believe the family of three and the girl’s aunt were all on a footpath when they were hit by a white car on Hezlette Road in Kellyville at about 9.30pm on Sunday, according to Australian police.

The girl sustained head and internal injuries and was taken to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead, where she was listed as being in a critical condition.

Her 55-year-old aunt was also in a critical condition in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after suffering internal and spinal injuries in the incident.

The girl’s mother, 44, sustained facial injuries and arm and pelvic fractures and her father suffered head injuries. The couple were in stable condition in Westmead Hospital.

The four were from Hong Kong and were in Sydney on holiday, according to Inspector Kate Orr from Sydney Traffic and Highway Patrol Command’s crash investigation unit.

“We’re in contact with the consulate to inform the relatives overseas,” she said.

The 50-year-old female driver was also taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing and was later released.

She was arrested and charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, drink driving, using a mobile phone while driving and negligent driving. Granted conditional bail, the woman will appear in Parramatta Local Court on October 10.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department said officials from Chinese consulate general in Sydney had been in contact with the injured family in hospital.

Its spokesman said the department had contacted the family’s close relatives in Hong Kong and would offer them appropriate assistance.