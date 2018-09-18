The body of a middle-aged man has been found in Hong Kong waters prompting police to investigate whether he was thrown into the sea when Typhoon Mangkhut hit on Sunday.

The man was floating near the Sai Kung Hoi Pong Street waterfront at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

The body was found among debris between sampans that were damaged in the storm, a police source said.

Firefighters brought the body to shore. The source said initial information showed the man had been dead for a while.

He said police had not received any reports of anyone falling into the sea from that location when the typhoon hit Hong Kong.

He said officers were investigating whether the man fell into the water somewhere else then drifted into the site where it was found.

Hong Kong was hit by Typhoon Mangkhut, the most intense storm in its recorded history on Sunday, when signal No 10 was issued for 10 hours.

It caused a record storm surge, left hundreds of windows smashed and uprooted about 1,500 trees all over the city.

Accident and emergency departments at public hospitals were kept busy with 458 people seeking medical treatment during the storm.