Hong Kong will for the first time recognise overseas same-sex partnerships when granting dependant visas, the government announced on Tuesday.

The new policy, to come into effect on Wednesday, came after a review prompted by a Court of Final Appeal ruling in July, at the end of a long legal battle, that a married British lesbian – identified as QT – should be granted a spousal visa. She had initially been denied.

The policy still does not mean the government has legalised same-sex marriage.

Under the revised policy, the director of immigration will favourably consider an application from a person who has entered into “a same-sex civil partnership, same-sex civil union, same-sex marriage, or opposite-sex civil partnership or opposite-sex civil union outside Hong Kong” for entry for residence as a dependant, if the person meets the normal immigration requirements.

And there should be “reasonable proof of a genuine relationship between the applicant and the sponsor”, “no known record to the detriment of the applicant”, and evidence that “the sponsor is able to support the dependant’s living at a standard well above the subsistence level and provide him/her with suitable accommodation in Hong Kong”, according to a government statement.

Officials stressed the revision concerned the immigration policy on applications for entry of non-local dependants only.

“It does not affect any other policies of the government or other rights under the existing law in Hong Kong,” a government statement said.

“As the [Court of Final Appeal] recognised in its judgment in the QT case, a valid marriage under Hong Kong law is heterosexual and monogamous and is not a status open to couples of the same sex,” a government spokesman said.

At the centre of the wrangle was a legal challenge brought by QT and her partner, known as SS, who moved to Hong Kong in 2011 after SS got a job in the city. The couple had entered into a civil partnership in Britain, a status that gives them the same rights and responsibilities as a married couple under British law.

But the Hong Kong Immigration Department rejected QT’s application for a dependant visa, because it did not recognise same-sex relationships. The pair took the case to court, arguing that the decision was discriminatory and breached the Basic Law and the Bill of Rights Ordinance.

The Court of First Instance ruled against QT in March 2016. QT appealed.

The Court of Appeal reversed the decision last year. The Immigration Department filed an appeal, and the Court of Final Appeal made a ruling in July in favour of QT.