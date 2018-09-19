PLA navy vessel ran aground in Hong Kong during Typhoon Mangkhut

A 42-metre military vessel from the PLA Hong Kong garrison was driven ashore by Typhoon Mangkhut as it pounded Hong Kong on Sunday, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Nan Jiao 86, a PLA navy personnel transport ship, was still stranded on a rocky shore of Kau Yi Chau, some 3km to the west of the western tip of Hong Kong Island.

A Hong Kong law enforcement source told the Post on Tuesday that the incident took place on Sunday as Mangkhut tore into the city.

The storm was the most powerful to hit Hong Kong since records began in 1946 and at its height brought sustained winds of up to 250 km/h, according to the Observatory.

At its closest, the typhoon was within 100km of the city early on Sunday afternoon.

It triggered the No 8 typhoon signal at 1.10am on Sunday. The signal was upgraded to No 9 six hours later and then raised to the highest level at 9.40am.

“After the No 10 typhoon signal was hoisted on Sunday morning, [the ship’s] anchor chain broke due to big waves caused by the storm,” the source said. “Its power was unable to withstand big waves and strong current and therefore it ran aground [on the] rocky shore on Kau Yi Chau.”

“There were at least eight soldiers on board at the time. But no one was injured,” the source said.

There was no police deployment in the incident, the Post learned.

A spokesman for the PLA Hong Kong garrison could not be reached for comment on Tuesday night.

Additional reporting by Ng Kang-chung