A High Court jury in Hong Kong was sent away on Wednesday morning to decide whether a Malaysian professor murdered his wife and daughter with a gas-filled yoga ball as alleged by prosecutors.

At 10.58am, the five men and four women – who had spent the past four weeks in court listening to the allegations against Khaw Kim Sun, 53 – were excused and headed to the jury room with a stack of documents.

They will remain there until they have reached a unanimous verdict or a majority one of at least 7-2.

Khaw, an associate professor at Chinese University, earlier denied murdering his wife, Wong Siew Fing, 47, and daughter Lily Khaw Li Ling, 16, three years ago.

Before he was remanded into custody pending the verdict, Khaw gave a thumbs up from the dock and waved goodbye to his two other daughters and son, who were in the court gallery to support him.



Throughout the 21-day trial, prosecutor Andrew Bruce SC portrayed the incident as a “calculated and deliberate” murder plot executed by Khaw amid a deteriorating relationship with his wife and while he was having an affair with a student, Shara Lee.

Khaw, a specialist in anaesthesiology, put a leaking inflatable ball containing carbon monoxide in the boot of a yellow Mini Cooper driven by his wife on May 22, 2015, the prosecutor alleged.

Wong and Lily were later found unresponsive in the car parked at the Sai O Village bus stop, a four-minute drive from their home at Tai Tung Village in Ma On Shan.

They had suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and died after being rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where Khaw worked as a doctor.

To perfect the killings, Bruce said, the doctor went out of his way to set up an experiment as a cover to obtain the gas – a suggestion fiercely contested by Khaw’s lawyers during the highly technical trial that featured a long list of doctors and professors as both prosecution and defence witnesses.

But prosecutors could present no more than a circumstantial case, as no one witnessed who placed the yoga ball in the car and when.

During the trial, Khaw never disputed taking the dangerous gas home in a yoga ball but claimed he planned only to use it on rats that were infesting his home.

The professor suggested to police after his arrest that it was perhaps Lily who had used the gas-filled ball to commit suicide – taking her mother’s life as well – even though her friends described her in court as a teenage girl “full of life”.

Khaw’s lawyer, Gerard McCoy SC, offered an alternative version of events during his closing speech, saying Lily, who feared bugs, may have used the gas as a pesticide without appreciating its deadly nature.

During the trial, Khaw’s friends described him as a clever man and skilled anaesthesiologist with an “avant garde” mind who had successfully contributed to the field of gynaecology.

But he was also a demanding father who failed to understand his children, according his eldest daughter.