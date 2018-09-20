A diary kept by the woman who was murdered by a Hong Kong professor using a gas-filled yoga ball has shed light on the couple’s troubled marriage and how Wong Siew Fing blamed herself when her soon-to-be killer cheated on her with a student.

Wong expressed deep regret at the demise of her relationship with Khaw Kim Sun in a journal obtained by the Post.

She said she could have provided Khaw, a former associate professor at Chinese University, and their four children, with more.

Two years on from that entry, her husband murdered Wong and her daughter by carbon monoxide poisoning in a case that has gripped Hong Kong.

“I didn’t listen when my husband tried to tell me he needed me,” she said in a diary entry from 2013.

She had failed to care for them or act as a “role model” to give them “the best in life”, she said.

Wong pledged to change but was deprived of the opportunity when she was murdered by Khaw in the back of her Mini Cooper on May 22, 2015.

Khaw, 53, an anaesthesiologist, was jailed for life on Wednesday after being found guilty by a unanimous verdict of murdering both Wong, 47, and Lily Khaw Li Ling, 16, that day.

The jury found Khaw had placed in the car a yoga ball leaking carbon monoxide, which he had obtained through a bogus medical experiment.

The judge called the killing a “calculated” murder. It took place against the backdrop of an affair Khaw was having with his former student, Shara Lee, now an assistant professor at Polytechnic University.

Wong, a former nurse, married Khaw in 1992. She signed up for a self-help course in 2013 after discovering Lee’s relationship with her husband, the court heard.

The diary, which contains entries dating back to September that year, appears to reference classes called the Transformation 70 Experience which Wong attended at the InVision Group.

The five-day programme, which costs HK$158,000, teaches stress release, tips on building a positive life, and the importance of teamwork and experience sharing, according to the group’s website.

Khaw, when he was interviewed by the police during the murder investigation, described it as a “cult”, saying it had changed his wife.

Friends of Wong who testified during the trial said she had indeed changed, and became more willing to spend money on things she previously did not use, such as cigars.

In her diary, Wong lamented: “When I’m helping my kids with their homework, I’m impatient.”

She said she would also get angry easily when her children were clumsy.

“When my husband is talking to me, I am engrossed in watching television,” she wrote.

As a result, she said, Khaw had not been willing to take her to conferences for his work, and her children had refused to go to movies with her or even share their plans.

She also reflected on her childhood, revealing that arguments with her parents had made her reluctant to connect with others. Her mother used to teach her it was better to be loved than to love.

“I didn’t give anything back. I became selfish. I took and took,” she said.

But she was hopeful of change.

“I needed to ... tell my children I loved them very much, that mummy was going to be more responsible from now on, be a caring person rather than an impatient one,” she wrote.

“I want to tell my husband that I’m going to be more responsible for my actions.”

She mentioned a long list of people she should be thankful for, including her family.

Some 26 times in the diary she wrote: “I am a passionate, committed and loving woman.”