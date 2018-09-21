A citywide police search was underway on Friday for a gang that robbed two Hong Kong jewellery company employees at knifepoint and escaped with US$740,000.

Heavily armed police officers set up road blocks on major motorways in the Kowloon West region in an effort to track down the white getaway car used by the robbers. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident took place on Hok Yuen Street East near the junction with Hung Hom Road in Hung Hom soon before 10.30am.

“Initial investigations indicated two rucksacks were stolen from the two victims,” a police source said, adding that knives were produced during the robbery.

He said initial information showed the rucksacks carried US$740,000 in total.

The source added that the gang of three or four robbers fled in a white car driven by another suspect before officers arrived.

A police spokeswoman said the two male victims sustained leg injuries and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

According to official statistics, police handled 82 reports of robbery across the city in the first six months of this year, a nearly 9 per cent drop compared with the figure in the same period last year.