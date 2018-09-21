A Hong Kong taxi driver was found unconscious after his vehicle mounted the pavement and ran into a shop on Friday.

The crash happened at the junction of Shanghai Street and Pak Hoi Street in Yau Ma Tei at about 1.15pm.

A police spokesman said there was no passenger in the taxi at the time. No pedestrians were hit by the vehicle, but the shop’s display window was damaged.

The driver was taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The spokesman said police were investigating whether the driver had passed out at the wheel before his taxi mounted the pavement.