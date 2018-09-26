Hong Kong couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

Hong Kong police are investigating if a man fatally attacked his wife with a knife before jumping to his death from a commercial building in Sheung Wan on Wednesday morning.

The man fell from the Hua Qin International Building on Queen’s Road Central and was found dead on the building platform at about 8am.

The woman was found inside a unit in the building unconscious and seriously injured. She was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital and later certified dead.

Initial information showed the pair were married, according to a source. He said officers were looking into whether the man jumped to his death after injuring his wife.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page

