More than 40 vehicles were damaged in a predawn arson attack in a multi-storey car park at a Hong Kong public housing estate on Wednesday, prompting police to mount a citywide search for the culprit.

Initial information showed the male perpetrator targeted a seven-seater car, using a flammable solution to set it alight, but the blaze spread, causing damage to other vehicles, according to a police source.

Fire engines and an ambulance were called in at 5.17am after the incident on the first floor of the car park at King Lam Estate on Po Lam Road North, Tseung Kwan O was reported.

A government spokesman said firefighters used two jets and doused the flames at 6.40am. No one was injured and no evacuation was needed.

The police source said more than 20 vehicles, mostly private cars, were badly damaged, while another 20 vehicles were blackened by the flames. He said officers were checking CCTV footage in an effort to identify the culprit and determine his escape route.

As of noon, no one had been arrested.